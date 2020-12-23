Their claims wound up in an appeals process that typically takes 21 days. But amid the pandemic, that wait stretched into months.

“It’s backlogged. That’s our largest problem,” Megan Healy, Northam’s chief workforce adviser, said in an interview Wednesday. “We are the third-fastest state for getting benefits out to people who are eligible, but one of the slowest to getting them to those [initially deemed] ineligible.”

Northam’s order directs the Virginia Employment Commission to immediately payapplicants whose claims have stalled in the appeals process. The state will continue adjudicating those claims, and any applicants later deemed ineligible will have to return the money.

The number of new, seasonally unadjusted unemployment claims in Virginia was 14,509 for the week ending Dec. 12, the most recent VEC data available. That was down 2,145 claims from the previous week. Continued claims totaled 68,019 for that week — a 7.8 percent decrease from the previous week, but still far above the 19,228 continued claims for the corresponding week in 2019.

Northam’s order also provides payroll tax relief to businesses that laid off workers during the pandemic. Typically, businesses must pay a tax of up to $600 for each laid-off or furloughed worker to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Now they will not have to.

The move will save businesses a total of about $200 million — a critical boost for struggling small businesses and the retail, food and lodging industries, the governor’s office said.

State officials hope the federal government will help replenish the fund, which had $1.5 billion before the pandemic and now is fully depleted. For now, the state is borrowing federal funds to pay out benefits.

“Since the start of this pandemic, the Commonwealth has distributed more than $9.7 billion in benefits to hundreds of thousands of Virginians, helping them get through these hard times,” Northam said in a statement. “These changes will put more of our unemployment insurance funding into the hands of unemployed workers and small business owners who desperately need it.”

Northam’s move drew praise from Nicole Riley, Virginia state director at the National Federation of Independent Business, a conservative group that has sometimes been critical of the governor’s coronavirus restrictions.