King, a program assistant for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, held an advantage in a district that has turned increasingly blue since Carroll Foy beat Republican Mike Makee by 26 points in 2017, marking the beginning of a blue wave sweeping through Virginia that has since given Democrats control of the General Assembly.

Though Mitchell had stronger name recognition in the district — she ran against Carroll Foy in 2019 and had been a senior aide to Trump acolyte Corey A. Stewart (R) when he was Prince William County Board chair — King outraised her by a nearly 4 to 1, with nearly $103,000.

However, a low early voting turnout gave Republicans hope that Democrats, who are more likely to vote early, sat this race out.

Both candidates vowed to do more to resolve the increasing traffic congestion plaguing a portion of Virginia that has steadily grown during the past decade.

Mitchell also said she would work to change how Virginia handles the coronavirus pandemic, saying the reopening plan followed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has damaged too many businesses.

King, a former aide to state Sens. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) and Lionell Spruill Sr. (D-Chesapeake), said she wants to extend paid sick leave to more Virginians, particularly those affected by the pandemic.

In Virginia’s Tidewater region, voters also cast ballots for a successor to former delegate Joseph Lindsey (D-Norfolk), who left his solidly blue district seat to become a Norfolk general district court judge.

In that race, Democrat Angelia Williams Graves, a Norfolk council member, had raised $105,000 — 10 times more than Republican Sylvia Bryant.