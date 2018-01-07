Republican Bob Thomas, left, and Democrat Joshua Cole, candidates for the 28th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, at a debate last fall. (Mike Morones/Associated Press)

Four Democratic voters in Virginia are appealing a court decision that cleared the way for Republicans to take control of the state House of Delegates.

At issue is whether errors that led some voters in an extremely close Northern Virginia House race to be given the wrong ballots were so significant that Republican Robert Thomas, the victor, should not be seated.

Late Friday, Judge T.S. Ellis III of U.S. District Court in Alexandria decided they were not.

The four voters are appealing Ellis’s decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, hoping to stop Thomas from being seated Wednesday. The formal notice of appeal was filed Sunday.

If the appeal succeeds, this year’s legislative session would probably begin with a 49-49 split between Democrats and Republicans in the House, likely forcing a power-sharing agreement.

Thomas defeated Democrat Joshua Cole by 73 votes in Virginia’s House District 28 race. But at least 86 voters, including some in a heavily Democratic precinct, were mistakenly issued ballots to vote in the neighboring House District 88, where the Republican won by a wide margin. And 61 voters in the 88th District, which tilts Republican, were mistakenly given ballots to vote in the 28th.

“With the serious errors in this election and a margin this narrow, there is no way to determine the rightful winner of this election,” Marc Elias of the law firm Perkins Coie said in a statement Sunday. “We can’t say in Virginia that every vote counts and then tell 147 people ‘except yours.’ ”

Ellis sided with attorneys for local election officials and the Republican Party of Virginia, who argued that the mistakes were scattershot rather than systemic and affected too small a percentage of voters to warrant a new election.

“These were innocent, human or mechanical errors,” Ellis said, “and at most negligence on the part of election officials.”

The hearing was on a request for a preliminary injunction, and Ellis suggested that a new special election could still be called if he was given more evidence of “broad-based unfairness.” But the first day of the legislative session determines political control of the chamber and committees, and the entire session lasts only until mid-March.

If the 4th Circuit declines to take the case or rules against the Democratic voters, Republicans will maintain control of the House of Delegates as they have for the past 18 years. Republicans have a narrow majority in the state Senate, while Democrats control the three statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Matt Moran, an aide to Virginia House Republican leadership, called the appeal “a last-ditch effort” by Democrats.

Another Democrat, Shelly Simonds, is considering whether to seek a recount in her race against Republican David Yancey, which would prevent him from being seated Wednesday. State election officials broke a tie in that race by drawing Yancey’s name from a bowl.