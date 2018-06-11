Debbie Rieger heads to the voting booth to cast her ballot at Hillsboro Old Stone School on Nov. 7 in Purcellville, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

From Fairfax to the Richmond suburbs, Virginia voters will head to the polls Tuesday to choose candidates to run in November elections that could help decide which party controls the U.S. House next year.

Democrats hope voter dissatisfaction with President Trump in a state that has been trending blue will help them flip several seats held by Republicans in November. The GOP, meanwhile, which has not won a statewide contest since 2009, is hoping to hold onto Republican congressional seats that could be in play for the first time in years.

The six-way primary in Northern Virginia’s 10th District — a suburban swing district represented by Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) — is the marquee race on the Democratic ballot, followed by a hot contest outside Richmond for the nomination to face Rep. Dave Brat (R).

Statewide, Republicans must choose among three candidates — Corey A. Stewart, Nick Freitas and E.W. Jackson — vying for the chance to run an uphill battle against Sen. Tim Kaine (D) as he seeks a second term.

Both parties have contested congressional primaries throughout the rest of the state, but Comstock’s district is the only one rated a toss-up by independent analysts, making it one of the most-watched races across the nation.

But it’s all about turnout.

Tuesday is busy day in the Washington region, with the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade set for 11 a.m.

“In these low-turnout primaries, there is a certain committed core of voters who are going to turn out whether you have a parade or good weather or not,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Early absentee-voting numbers suggest the Republican Senate primary is attracting less enthusiasm than last year’s primary for governor. The number of voters who have already cast absentee ballots is down about 10 percent compared with the same point in 2017, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project.

Among congressional districts, the most number of absentee ballots cast has been in the Democratic and Republican contests in the 10th District.

On the Republican side, Comstock is heavily favored to win her primary against challenger Shak Hill, a perennial candidate who is running to her right. Hill, a retired Air Force pilot, has never won a primary but could harness far-right voters upset by instances in which Comstock has spoken out against Trump.

Vice President Pence recorded a phone message in support of Comstock in the final days of the campaign, and she has worked to shore up her Republican base with radio ads and mail.

Although demographic shifts and animosity toward Trump helped Hillary Clinton win the district by 10 points in 2016, Comstock’s relentless focus on local issues helped her stay afloat that year and beat her Democratic challenger by nearly six points.

This year could prove the biggest challenge of her political career, depending on the Democratic nominee.

Among the six Democrats locked in battle, state Sen. Jennifer Wexton (Loudoun) is the presumed front-runner and has the support of Gov. Ralph Northam and a cluster of other elected Democrats. But in a crowded field with no independent polling, there are no guarantees.

Her top rivals are Army veteran Dan Helmer, who has attracted attention with provocative videos, including one in which he purchased a rifle at a gun show without a background check in a matter of minutes.

Anti-human-trafficking activist Alison Friedman raised the most money and, with Helmer, attacked Wexton, while former Obama administration official Lindsey Davis Stover focused on western parts of the district. Former federal prosecutor Paul Pelletier and scientist Julia Biggins have run on their professional accomplishments.

Gun control was a major issue in the race, which coincided with the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Candidates mostly agreed on the issues, with some minor differences that boiled down to who can defeat Comstock.

[Four questions for six Democrats vying to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock]

Democratic turnout could get a boost from NextGen, the group founded by hedge fund billionaire Tom Steyer, which helped turn out young voters for Gov. Ralph Northam in 2017. Volunteer as well as paid Next Gen staffers knocked on about 11,000 doors head of the election, the organization said.

No such turnout operation exists statewide on the Republican side, where the Senate race pits Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of Supervisors, against little-known state legislator Nick Freitas, of Culpeper, and Jackson, a Chesapeake minister.

Stewart gained a statewide following after nearly toppling Ed Gillespie in last year’s gubernatorial primary, and notoriety after associating with white supremacists. He is the front-runner for the Senate nod.

No matter who wraps up the GOP nomination, Kaine is heavily favored to win and has more than $10.5 million cash on hand. None of the others cracked $1 million; Stewart raised the most, with about $841,000. While Stewart most closely resembles Trump in his bombastic style, all three GOP candidates support the president.

But Virginia was the only Southern state that Trump lost in 2016, and he remains deeply unpopular there. His election inspired the formation of liberal activist groups around the state, including the particularly effective Liberal Women of Chesterfield County, who have helped put Brat’s district in play this year.

“The lesson of 2017 is you can’t win without candidates, and it actually makes sense to put up a campaign almost everywhere,” Rozell said.

Two Democrats, former CIA agent Abigail Spanberger and retired Marine combat pilot and commercial pilot Dan Ward are facing off for the nomination to run against Brat in a district independent analysts say “leans Republican.”

Rep. Scott W. Taylor, a Republican in the Virginia Beach-based 2nd District, is facing a primary challenge from former James City Council chair Mary Jones, who says Taylor has not been loyal to Trump. Meanwhile, former Navy commander Elaine Luria is favored to win the Democratic primary against teacher Karen Mallard.

Emily’s List, which works to elect women candidate who favor abortion rights, endorsed Spanberger, Luria and Leslie Cockburn, a Democrat running in central Virginia.

Cockburn is already on the ballot and will face Denver Riggleman, whom the GOP nominated to replace Rep. Thomas Garrett (R) after he recently revealed he is an alcoholic and dropped out of the race.

Multiple Democrats are also seeking their nomination in reliably red districts represented by Reps. Bob Goodlatte, Morgan H. Griffith and Rob Wittman. Goodlatte is not seeking reelection, but his former chief of staff, Del. Ben Cline, is running to succeed him.

“Many Democrats, whether accurate or not, are counting on the blue wave building rather than dissipating over time,” Rozell said. “I think the jury’s very much out on that.”

There are also a handful of local races.

Alexandria voters will elect a new Democratic nominee for mayor, choosing between incumbent Allison Silberberg and challenger Justin Wilson, as well as nominees for City Council. The Democratic nominees will be the overwhelming favorites in November. In Arlington County, voters will choose between two Democrats to run against incumbent County Board member John Vihstadt (I).

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.