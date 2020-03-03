Walking into the polling place at Lynbrook Elementary School in Springfield, stay-at-home dad Oscar Trejo, 34, said his choice was former vice president Joe Biden.

“Really? I’m for Bernie,” said his wife, Alejandra Trejo, 33, adding that she views Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as a stronger force for change.

Virginia is still deciding its shade of blue. Voters chose Hillary Clinton over Sanders in 2016, then became the only Southern state to back her instead of Trump in the final ballot. Since then, a diverse strain of liberal voters — many of them women — have brought new political energy and helped Democrats make historic gains in Virginia elections.

But in capturing the majority of the state’s congressional delegation and control of both the governor’s mansion and the state legislature for the first time in a generation, Democrats relied on a more cautious element of the party to win close races in Republican-leaning suburban districts.

That coalition mirrors what any Democratic nominee faces nationwide, making Virginia’s choice on Super Tuesday significant beyond the 124 delegates the state offers at the nominating convention. Ninety-nine of those delegates are at stake Tuesday; the remaining 25 are “super delegates” not beholden to the outcome at the polls.

Absentee voting suggests interest is high; Virginians cast nearly 54,700 votes in advance of Tuesday’s primary, up from just over 26,000 in 2016, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

At the Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy polling place, in an upscale part of Old Town, Alexandria, the generational divide among Democrats was on display: Older voters rallied behind moderate candidates, and younger voters chose candidates who want to transform the party.

Rick Sparrow, 60, who recently moved to Virginia from New York, said he backed Mike Bloomberg because he thought the former New York mayor excelled in that role: “He had his hiccups and everything, but overall he did an excellent job bringing the city back after 9/11, reducing crime in the city and creating a lot of good programs.”

Sparrow, who is black, said he wasn’t fazed by criticism of Bloomberg’s record on stop-and-frisk policing, which resulted in disproportionate stops of black and Latino men.

“You have to go where the crime is, and if it’s in the black neighborhoods, so be it,” Sparrow said.

He was lukewarm to Joe Biden because he wanted to see new faces in presidential politics.

Dale Cummings, 69, made a last-minute choice for Biden after her preferred candidate — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar — dropped out and endorsed the former vice president.

Cummings said moderate candidates are more realistic and better equipped to work with Congress. Although she voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, the retiree is considering voting for Trump if Bernie Sanders is the nominee.

“I wouldn’t want to invite Trump over for Christmas dinner, but he has done some good things, certainly for our economy,” said Cummings. “I can’t imagine the whole issues that come with the cost for Medicare for All and the cost of forgiving every student’s debt. And my daughter said, ‘I’ve been paying my master’s for years, and now everyone gets their debt forgiven?’”

At least one Republican turned out Tuesday to vote for Sanders for that very reason.

At Yorkshire Elementary School in Manassas, Tim York cheerfully announced that he chose Sanders in the open primary in hopes of helping President Trump get re-elected in November.

“He’s the weakest candidate,” York, 39, said of Sanders, predicting that the senator’s calls for Medicare-for-all and free college tuition would turn off moderate voters. “I think the president has a good chance, regardless, but especially against Bernie.”

Van Trainor, 28, who also voted for Sanders and walked out of the school building behind York, arched his eyebrow when told about the Republican’s motivation.

“If he truly believes that, he’s got another thing coming in November, hopefully,” Trainor said. He chose Sanders because he’s been consistent about his positions on healthcare and helping students and others who are struggling financially get out of debt. “He just wants people to be comfortable and live a good life.”

Hieu Nguyen, 77, also liked Sanders, but chose Biden because he believes he has a better chance of beating Trump.

“His promises are very difficult to keep,” Nguyen said, about Sanders.

Lara Petry also voted for Biden, but only because former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg had announced Sunday that he is no longer seeking the nomination.

Petry said she worried that both Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar were still listed on the ballot and could get votes that would otherwise go to Biden, who she considers more electable than Sanders or billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

“I just don’t want Trump to be president anymore,” she said.

Monica Moore, 55, was among many voters in Virginia’s suburbs who were still torn between candidates on Election Day.

For her, it was between Biden, who seemed more electable, and Sanders, whose policies she likes, Moore said. She was still unsure when she walked into the voting booth at Yorkshire Elementary, but ultimately picked Biden.

Virginia’s establishment Democrats have come out hard for former Biden in the past few days. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe led the charge, pumping up crowds and rallying other leaders, including Sen. Tim Kaine, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), head of the legislature’s black caucus.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has become one of the most enthusiastic backers of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential bid, greeted volunteers and staff at Bloomberg’s campaign office in Arlington, Va.

“That is exactly what we need to focus on moving forward: Who’s going to be the candidate, the campaign who has the record to beat Donald Trump?” Bowser told a group of about 40 inside the office.

Sanders has not amassed nearly as many endorsements in Virginia, but has held massive rallies in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has also made several trips to the state and picked up endorsements, but hasn’t seemed to tap as much progressive fire as Sanders, whose likeness has been on a giant mural along a busy Richmond thoroughfare since 2016.

At one polling place in Prince William County, voter Roy Hall, 44, said he was worried that the party is working against Sanders — which many of the candidate’s supporters believe happened at the 2016 nominating convention.

“I feel like they’re getting ready to throw him under the bus again,” said Hall, who voted for Sanders in 2016 and on Tuesday. “We’ll just see if he makes it.”

The question playing out Tuesday is whether that grassroots enthusiasm is broad enough to win.

Quentin Kidd, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University, said he saw a similar phenomenon in Virginia in 2017: In the gubernatorial primary, former congressman Tom Perriello made a hard push for the Democratic nomination over then-Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam. Perriello ran to the left, tapping into a Sanders-like populism that brought him fervent support at rallies around the state.

But Northam wound up beating Perriello by a wide margin, as voters seemed to reward the more middle-of-the road, establishment candidate. Northam then easily defeated Republican opponent Ed Gillespie.

“Bernie may have a ceiling in Virginia,” Kidd said, noting that Sanders managed to win 35 percent of the state’s vote in his primary challenge to Clinton in 2016. Recent polling suggests that number might hold.

“There’s clearly a generational difference” among Virginia Democrats, Kidd said. “It might not always represent Virginia Democrats, but I think right now it probably does.”

At Rosemount Forest Elementary School in Virginia Beach, many voters said they were backing Biden, including Jermel McLean and his fiancee, Alisha Weeks, both 43.

McLean, who owns a barber shop, and Weeks, who owns a beauty salon, said they liked some things about Sanders, but “we figured Joe would beat Trump,” Weeks said.

The African American couple said they never considered voting for Michael Bloomberg despite his advertising blitz in the state. “I just don’t know too much about him,”McLean said. “I just know he’s a billionaire.”

Biden was also the choice for Jim Raybourn, 71, who describes himself as an independent voter who has a mix of liberal and conservative values. But Raybourn, who is white and retired, said Biden wasn’t his first choice all along. Until yesterday he had planned to vote for Pete Buttigieg.

“Pete has great potential, very intelligent and former military,” Raybourn said. “All of those things appeal to me. Now, sad to say, I’m an anybody but Trumper. And I think Joe Biden is the choice of moderates.”

Ashley Hubbs, 34, also turned to Biden -- reluctantly -- after enthusiastically supporting and volunteering for Buttigieg's campaign. She said she almost voted for Warren, until she saw Buttigieg had endorsed Biden.

“It didn’t give me a lot of pleasure, but we have to unify the party,” Hubbs said outside Windsor Elementary School in Virginia Beach. “I’m to the left on a lot of issues but I want to get things done,” she said. “It have been nice to have a couple days to mourn how hard we worked for Pete, but eyes forward.”

Monica Chang, 29, a nurse in Virginia Beach, voted for Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary, but this year she opted for Warren.

“My ideals were different,” she said of voting for Sanders last time. “It all sounds really good, but then you think of the brass tacks. I just don’t think he’s right for us now at this time.”

Jessica Gunter also voted for Sanders in 2016 and Warren on Tuesday.

“I’m ready for a woman,” she said as she led her six-year-old son Brendan into the school to vote. “Everybody says it doesn’t look good for her, but I’m voting with my heart.”

In visits to three Virginia Beach precincts Tuesday morning, none of the more than 50 voters interviewed said they planned to vote for Sanders this year, even if they liked some of his positions on the issues. Many said they simply believed Biden had a better chance of winning in November.

“This is a tough, tough year,” said Donnell Burton, 68, who is African American and remained undecided as he headed into his polling place.

“I know we need change, but I don’t know if we need Bernie,” he said. “One thing I do know is Trump has to go.”