He was elected president of the National Sheriffs’ Association in 2010, becoming the first and only African American to lead the 70-year-old organization, according to the Hampton sheriff’s office.
During the first of his six terms in Hampton, Roberts helped improve the city’s overcrowded jail, focusing on preparing inmates to reintegrate into the community, according to news reports.
“We were certified for 135 inmates, and in one period we had 500,” he told The Virginian-Pilot in 2010. “We got busy and went to the City Council and talked to the city government about the problem.”
In 2012, Roberts was sued by a former sheriff’s deputy who accused him of firing him for “liking” a political opponent’s Facebook page. A Virginia appellate court ruled that Facebook likes are a form of free speech.
Roberts was set to retire Jan. 8, according to the Hampton sheriff’s office. He spent Christmas with his family at home and died the following morning, the department said.