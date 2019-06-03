VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - JUNE 01: Gov. Ralph Northam (D) embraces a man who knew several of Friday's mass shooting victims during a public prayer service organized by Lifehouse Virginia Beach in the parking lot of a shopping center June 01, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

RICHMOND — All three of Virginia’s statewide elected officials plan to stand together Tuesday to call for tighter gun safety policies in the wake of last Friday’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Attorney General Mark S. Herring, all Democrats, expressed frustration over the weekend that Republicans who control the General Assembly have repeatedly killed efforts to consider any form of gun control.

One top Republican suggested Monday that he was open to taking up the issue, though he did not commit to any specifics. “I was in Virginia Beach yesterday and I think there ought to be a meaningful discussion legislatively and in the community about gun control,” Senate Majority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) said, according to an account in the Virginia Gazette newspaper that was confirmed by his spokesman.

Norment was addressing about 80 protesters who had gathered outside his office in Williamsburg. They were chanting and holding signs calling for gun control, citing the horrific events Friday when a Virginia Beach city employee shot and killed 12 people in a municipal building.

But Norment, who voted against a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines earlier this year, added via email that none of the failed legislation met standards for “merits, practical application, and efficacy.”

He told the emotional crowd that he expected the General Assembly to reconsider limiting extended magazines, and one of the protesters came away hopeful.

“I think he was listening,” said Lori Haas, Virginia director for The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, whose daughter was wounded in the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting that left 32 dead. “This issue is not going away. It’s politically volatile for the Republicans.”

The topic is especially sensitive during an election year when all 140 seats in the legislature are on the November ballot. Republicans are nursing two-seat majorities in both the Senate and House of Delegates, and Democrats are hoping to inspire bigger-than-usual turnout to change the balance of power.

Polls have shown that Virginians increasingly favor tightening the state’s gun laws, which are among the most permissive in the nation. A June 2017 Quinnipiac University poll found that 91 percent of Virginians support requiring background checks for all gun buyers, for instance.

Northam on Tuesday could call for a special legislative session to force the General Assembly to take up gun control, according to two people familiar with the governor’s plans.

His office declined to comment, but Northam hinted about possible action in interviews over the weekend.

“I will continue to explore our options,” Northam said Saturday in an interview with NPR. “And I will have the leadership that’s needed, but I will ask my fellow legislators to explore these options as well.”

After the Virginia Tech shooting, then-Gov. Tim Kaine (D) ordered a state study of gun safety measures. But in some ways Virginia has made it easier to acquire guns since then. A law passed in 1993 restricting individuals to one handgun purchase per month was repealed in 2012.

“We have stepped up our enforcement of some of the gun laws but...when the laws are as weak as they are in Virginia it makes it that much harder to keep our commonwealth safe,” Herring said Monday in an interview.

Though he would not discuss what Northam might propose on Tuesday, Herring said he favors requiring universal background checks for gun purchases; banning high-capacity magazines, silencers, and “bump stock” devices that accelerate firing; reimposing one-gun-a-month; and “red flag” laws that allow police to seize weapons from someone who the courts have deemed to be a threat.

“These are all reasonable measures that we should have taken by now, but we need to get moving on them,” Herring said.

On Sunday, Fairfax spoke at a church in Virginia Beach and called for similar measures.

“It’s a moment for us to pray, to reflect, but also to act,” Fairfax said at New Hope Baptist Church. To “amens” and applause from the congregation, Fairfax said the state should not allow access to firearms that can “shoot and kill people at a large scale... You have my vow as lieutenant governor, this is a time for serious people to take serious action.”

If all three leaders attend as planned, Tuesday morning would be the first time Northam, Fairfax and Herring have appeared together since their separate political scandals hit in February.

The issue - as well as the need to console a grieving community - has drawn all three executive branch leaders back into the limelight after several months of keeping relatively low profiles. Northam and Herring are both under fire for blackface incidents from their youth, and Fairfax has denied accusations from two women than he sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2000 and 2004.

Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who chairs a gun safety caucus, planned to attend the 10 a.m. news conference in Richmond.

“Every time there’s a tragedy people talk about whether this law or that law could have prevented it,” Ebbin said. “We’ve got to take an approach where we at least try ...for a more comprehensive approach rather than just react to one piece of this.”

He has backed measures - all failed - that would promote safe storage of guns, prevent children from getting access to weapons and making all sales subject to background checks.

“We are just trying to promote a culture of responsible gun ownership. We are not trying to take away everyone’s guns,” Ebbin said.

Sen. Richard Saslaw (D-Fairfax) said he favors raising the gun purchase age to 21 and banning both high-capacity magazines and assault-style weapons.

Over the weekend, several Democrats took to social media to say that Friday’s shooting demonstrated the need to take control of the legislature this fall and pass restrictions on guns.

U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.), who represented Loudoun County in the state Senate until winning her seat in Congress last year, tweeted: “Shame on everyone in the General Assembly who voted against” a bill banning high-capacity magazines. “Elections are coming in November and we need to make sure we flip the House and Senate,” she wrote.

Republicans reacted angrily to that notion - none more than Norment, who told The Washington Post that it was “offensive, disrespectful, and tasteless...[to] use a tragedy like this to promote a political agenda.”

Despite the signals Norment sent Monday that he might be loosening his stance, Republicans are not likely to back down on an issue that many see as a fundamental constitutional right. The only significant gun-related legislation that passed this year was a bill making it easier for out-of-state residents to get a concealed carry permit. Northam vetoed that.

Another powerful Republican on Monday seemed in no mood for compromise.

“We are going to allow the law enforcement investigation to play out before drawing any major conclusions, but the Virginia Beach Police Chief was very clear that there are no gun control laws that would have stopped this,” House Majority Leader Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) said via email. “There’s a lot more to learn and it’s disappointing to see those jumping immediately to politics.”

