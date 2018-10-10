

Cecilia Yarnto scrutinizes the forms she needs to fill out to get her voter registration and identification cards restored during an Oct. 4 Fairfax County Spread the Vote event at Rising Hope United Methodist Church. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

Out-of-work electrician Robert Gum had his Virginia driver’s license suspended and couldn’t afford the fee to reinstate it. Avalon Coleman, who recently moved from Florida to Fairfax County, needed new identification to register to vote. Cecilia Yarnto, a Liberian immigrant in her 80s, lost her IDs a few years ago when she was in the hospital. Crain Thomson, a homeless man who sings in his church choir, had his identification stolen one night while he slept on the street.

All of them are eligible and interested in voting in the Nov. 6 midterm elections. But without a government-issued photo identification card, they and about 200,000 other Virginians can’t register.

View Graphic How easy is it to vote in your state?

Nationwide, an estimated 21 million potential voters are in similar straits.

Their effort is part of a nationwide surge in voter registration campaigns. No matter where Americans go this fall — to the grocery store, church, school activities or farmers markets — someone is trying to register them to vote.

[Welcome to college. Don’t forget to vote.]

NextGen America, a progressive group that focuses on youth, said it has registered 200,000 college students in 11 states so far in 2018. Political parties, nonpartisan groups like the League of Women Voters, and both conservative and liberal groups are trying to find and register more voters before registration deadlines (Oct. 15 in Virginia).

But unlike many other efforts, Spread the Vote goes to housing projects, food banks and churches tha provide meals, seeking out residents who are often homeless or recently released from jails and prisons. Their lives are often unstable, and there is no guarantee they will make it to the polls on Election Day. Still, the group’s organizers fervently believe they should be able to vote if they get there.



Avalon Coleman works with a Spread the Voter volunteer to register to vote in Virginia. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

“We’re bringing in people who haven’t had a voice for a long, long time,” said Carol Geargeoura, Spread the Vote’s director for the Springfield to Alexandria region. “When you see the impact on them once they get the ID — how is it we haven’t done this all these years? They’ve been forgotten.”

The organization, which gets its funding mostly from foundations, plans to expand to a half-dozen other states next year.

Registering to vote has grown more complicated in many parts of the United States in recent years: 20 states require a photo ID, and another 14 require some form of identification. Even those who registered and voted in the past may find themselves having to re-register; nearly 16 million people have been purged from voter rolls between 2014 and 2016, the Brennan Center for Justice at the New York University School of Law found in a nationwide study released this summer.

Virginia election offices provide a free photo identification card to anyone who has proof of address and a Social Security number, but Social Security requires a driver’s license, birth certificate, passport or other documents to reissue a card — and those documents often cost money.



Crain Thomson, who is homeless, gets help to replace his stolen IDs so he can register to vote. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

Cristelle Brown, Virginia director for Spread the Vote, said she’s encountered people from rural Virginia who never had a birth certificate or driver’s license. The organization has added more than 200 voters to the commonwealth’s rolls this year, getting new or replacement photo ID cards for 170 of them.

“They took care of my court costs, and the reinstatement fee at the DMV,” said Alexandria native Jim Miller, 48, who lost his driver’s license after he was unable to pay his car insurance. The fee to get it back was $585.

[Trailing in cash and polls, Republican Corey Stewart tries to rebrand]

When Miller’s passport expired, he lost his last piece of photo identification. To make matters worse, Miller said, he got in trouble with the law, and served time for a felony. Other costs piled up. His voting rights were restored in 2008, he said, but he struggled to navigate government offices where he could secure new identification.

“A lot of things that used to be simple for me — a change of address form, that sort of thing — have become difficult because of depression and anxiety,” Miller said.

He and others noted that photo IDs are often needed to get a job, apply for housing, buy a train ticket, open a bank or cellphone account, sign up for food banks and accomplish myriad other tasks.

“The money alone is a big deal, but our clients have much bigger problems than just voting,” Geargeoura said. Having a photo identification card is “that key to the door to the world you have been excluded from.”



Ava Gregory keeps an eye on her granddaughter Malayah at a Spread the Vote event in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. (Patricia Sullivan/The Washington Post)

That’s why Spread the Vote volunteers give clients a ride to Social Security or motor vehicles offices, or courthouses, to help them get the records they need. Miller’s caseworker took him to a UPS store to make copies and use a computer.

“One client reached a lifetime limit of 10 Social Security cards — why? She’s homeless, stuff gets stolen,” Geargeoura said. “We have to be creative. . . . We have to figure out who issued a birth certificate 50, 60 years ago. One client remembered a job he had three years ago, so we got his W2, which allowed us to apply for a Social Security card.”

At a recent Spread the Vote event at Rising Hope United Methodist Mission Church in Fairfax County, Ava Gregory, 62, watched her 2-year-old granddaughter Malayah eat pizza and cake.

“My driver’s license is going to expire in January, and this is a big help because I didn’t have the money to renew it,” Gregory said. “I’ve never voted before — I just hadmy rights restored because I had a felony back in the 1990s. Voting is something I’ve always wanted to do.”