A Democratic-leaning group working to get more unmarried women, people of color and millennials to the polls in November has sewn confusion in Virginia through mailers to voters that imply they’re not registered, election officials said Thursday.

The Washington-based Voter Participation Center, a nonprofit that operates in 23 states, mailed 140,000 voter registration forms in Virginia with a message telling recipients they “do not appear to be currently registered to vote.”

The same group sent the same kind of confusing mailers in Virginia in the weeks before the 2016 presidential election.

[Amid ‘misleading’ mailings, voting to begin in battleground state]

The mailers, which asked recipients if they are “Fed up with Washington?”, were part of a national push to get what the group sees as “the rising American electorate” to cast ballots in the mid-term elections. Mailers were sent to a total of about 2.3 million homes, the group said.

In Virginia, the mailers prompted confused voters to contact state and local election officials with worries that they’d either been knocked off of voter rolls or that their personal information had been compromised — tapping into concerns over fraud in what is already a tense election season, officials said.

“It causes a lot of confusion because it comes on this mailer that looks somewhat official and they use a mailing address in Richmond,” said Chris Piper, the Commissioner of Virginia’s Department of Elections. “If anybody is ever concerned about whether they are registered to vote, we have a tool online to check their voter registration status and they’re always welcome to call us.”

In the past, the Voter Participation Center, founded in 2003, has sent voter registration forms to the wrong address, to people who were dead and to pets.

Kevin McAlister, a spokesman for the group, said the problems stem from the fact the organization usescommercial databases to reach what it believes is a rapidly growing pool of potential voters that has been underrepresented in local and national politics.

“States tell you who is registered to vote, but they don’t tell you who is eligible and not registered,” McAlister said. “We try to get the cleanest list as we possibly can of people who are eligible but also unregistered.”

Despite those obstacles, the group has registered nearly 4 million voters since its inception, McAlister said. Since 2006, about 134,000 Virginians have been registered through the group, he said.

Some local officials have been wary of helping the group make sure the mailers are accurate, largely because the organization won’t say who funds its efforts.

The Voter Participation Center received $14.3 million in gifts and contributions in 2016, according to its most recent federal income tax filing, which doesn’t list contributors.

The group was created by Page Gardner, a Democratic strategist, who now serves as its president. Board members include Jill Alper, another Democratic strategist, and several activists for civil rights, labor or women’s issues.

Cameron Sasnett, general registrar of the elections office in Fairfax County, where nearly 20,000 mailers were sent several weeks ago, said he’s willing to help the group in order to prevent confusion.

The organization has recently improved its system, Sasnett said, noting it is mailing fewer registration forms to pets.

The group also began reaching out to local election officials for feeback on some mailers before they’re sent, though that advice isn’t always heeded.

“Maybe we can all get to the table and see if there is a better way to do this so we’re not sending some off-putting threatening letters to them and maybe we can leverage some resources that they have that we don’t have,” Sasnett said, noting that the group is well-funded and shares a common goal of registering voters.

But Walter Latham, president of the Voter Registrars Association of Virginia, is against working with any outside group with a potential political bent.

“If you’re involved with them and you don’t control the end product, what are you going to be responsible for?” said Latham, the general registrar in York County. “We could get ourselves into a lot of trouble.”

But, he said, the confusion caused by misleading mailers is frustrating.

“We’ll get phone calls from poeple who’ll wonder if they’re registered and, if so, why are they getting that mail?” he said. “But, hopefully, the silver lining is that this gets them registered, or at least gets their information updated.”