Virginia voters are evenly split over whether Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) should resign after two women accused him of sexual assault, but most voters say the legislature should not consider impeachment until the claims have been investigated, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday morning.

Two women, Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson, have come forward in the past two weeks to accuse Fairfax of sexual assault. He has strongly denied the allegations and says his encounters with the women were consensual.

Nearly all of Fairfax’s fellow Democratic elected officials have urged him to resign, but voters are divided, 36 percent to 36 percent, over the question, and 28 percent have no opinion, the poll found.

Calls for Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to resign appear to be waning as time passes since the revelation that a racist photo appeared on his 1984 medical school yearbook page.

Fully 51 percent of voters say they do not know whether to believe Fairfax or the accusers. Of those who do have an opinion, 37 percent believe Tyson and Watson, while 12 percent believe Fairfax, according to the survey.

All three parties have called for an independent investigation, but the Virginia General Assembly has resisted undertaking its first impeachment proceedings. Tyson, who accused Fairfax of assaulting her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, has said she will meet with Suffolk County prosecutors.



Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam talks about how he was raised during an interview in the Governor's Mansion, Feb. 9, 2019, in Richmond. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,150 Virginia registered voters from Feb. 14 to 18. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.2 percentage points. It is the first poll to survey voters after a second accuser went public, through her attorney, with allegations against Fairfax.

Watson said Fairfax assaulted her in 2000, while they were both students at Duke University.

Most voters, 84 percent, say the Virginia House of Delegates, the chamber in which impeachment would start, should wait for an investigation before considering impeaching Fairfax.

Fewer than 1 in 4 voters agree with Fairfax’s claim that he is the target of a smear campaign, the source of which he has not identified. But African American voters and Democrats are more likely to believe him.

Views split sharply by party, race and gender.

A little more than half of Republicans, 52 percent, say Fairfax should resign, while 40 percent of independents and 24 percent of Democrats say he should stay in office.

Four in 10 white voters say he should resign, compared to a quarter of African Americans who say he should quit. About half of African American voters say Fairfax should stay in office.

More men, 41 percent, than women, 32 percent, say Fairfax should resign.

The Democratic and Republican parties receive overwhelmingly negative marks, 57 percent and 63 percent, respectively, for handling the issues of sexual harassment and sexual assault in politics. Among independents, identical 61 percent majorities disapprove of each party.

However, only Democrats have adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual assault, and they have widely accused President Trump and the Republican Party of not taking the issue seriously.

The poll reflects the political paralysis that has gripped the state legislature in a scandal-ridden three-week period that started Feb. 1, when Northam apologized for a racist photo on his yearbook page that showed a person in blackface and a person dressed as a Ku Klux Klansman.

The next day, he said he was not in the photo, and he has resisted calls from state and national Democrats to resign ever since.

Fairfax, like most elected to the part-time post of lieutenant governor, is generally not very well known. But he has more detractors than supporters.

While about half of voters have not heard enough about him to form an opinion, 36 percent have an unfavorable impression, compared to 11 percent who have a favorable view.

Northam, a former state senator who won the governor’s race by nine points in 2017, is viewed favorably by 36 percent of voters and unfavorably by 45 percent. An additional 16 percent have no opinion.

The governor’s job approval rating dipped dramatically after the scandal.

The survey found that 39 percent of voters approve of his job performance, compared to 44 percent who disapprove. That rating is much worse than his 24-percent positive margin — 49 percent approval to 25 percent disapproval — in a Quinnipiac Poll in June.

His current rating is just slightly weaker than that of a Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted in the first week after the yearbook photo surfaced.

The Quinnipiac Poll found that 42 percent of voters want Northam to resign and 48 percent do not, a higher level of support for the governor compared to the Post-Schar poll, which found voters split 47 percent to 47 percent on the question.

White voters in the Quinnipiac Poll are split 46 percent to 46 percent over whether Northam should resign, but black voters say, by a wide margin of 56 percent to 31 percent, that he should not step down. That is similar to the margin found in the Post-Schar poll.

Partisanship is the biggest dividing line on Northam’s resignation, with 60 percent of Republicans saying he should resign, versus 43 percent of independents and 33 percent of Democrats.

Most voters (54 percent) say Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), who revealed that he dressed in blackface in college, should not resign, compared to 22 percent who say he should. A bigger majority (63 percent) say he should not be impeached, while 16 percent say he should be.

Herring has not received the same level of scrutiny for dressing in blackface as Northam has. Herring has said he darkened his skin to dress as rapper Kurtis Blow for a 1980 college party when he was 19. Northam has said he did it to impersonate Michael Jackson in a dance contest around 1984.

Clement reported from Washington.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news