Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia Beach made a similar reference to her oath of office when she announced her decision late last week.

At the heart of the Democrats’ impeachment case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid for Ukraine to pressure that country to investigateformer vice president Joe Biden, a Trump political rival, and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump also wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

“The President’s actions violate his oath of office, endanger our national security, and betray the public trust,” Spanberger said in a statement. “This vote is about more than one man’s abuse of power; it is about the power of the presidency and whether we, as citizens, can expect that our elected officials, and most powerfully, our President, will fulfill their obligation to uphold the Constitution.”

Luria and Spanberger, both freshmen who unseated Republicans last year, are part of a group of women with backgrounds in national security who nearly three months ago came out in favor of the impeachment inquiry. Luria was a Naval commander and Spanberger was a CIA officer.

Republicans say Luria’s and Spanberger’s support of the inquiry proves they are too liberal for their districts.

Eight Republicans are running against Spanberger in 2020, including state Dels. Nick Freitas and John McGuire, both military veterans and proven vote getters. At least three Republicans have filed the paperwork to challenge Luria, including Ben Loyola, a retired Navy captain. The party will hold a convention to pick its nominees.

Luria told reporters Friday that she would vote to impeach the president. Spanberger made her vote official on Monday in an interview with NBC12 WWBT in Richmond.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), another one of the women in Luria and Spanberger’s group of freshmen women with national security backgrounds, on Monday also stated her support for the impeachment articles.

