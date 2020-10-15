Andrews, a cybersecurity manager who has sometimes aligned herself with Trump, struck a more bipartisan tone at the event held by the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, while trying to cast Wexton of being out of touch with her constituents.

“When I started asking voters who their representative was — I even showed them pictures — the overwhelming answer was: they had no clue,” said Andrews, 32, a former Marine who has pitched herself as stronger on border security and national defense.

Stretching from the District’s suburbs toward the West Virginia border, the 10th Congressional District has veered left since the days of former Rep. Frank R. Wolf (R), who firmly held the seat for 34 years before retiring in 2014.

Wexton, 52, beat Comstock, a Wolf protege, by 12 points in 2018.

Since then, Wexton has created an agritourism caucus in the House to support struggling farms and, earlier this year, sponsored a bill that would require all publicly traded companies in the United States to disclose whether any of their goods or their supply chain can be traced to forced labor of ethnic minorities in China, a nod to the district’s large Uighur community.

For this year’s election, Wexton has raised ten times more than Andrews, collecting $2.8 million, an indication that the contest is favoring the incumbent congresswoman, according to political analysts.

Against that backdrop, she largely ignored Andrews during Thursday’s debate. Instead, Wexton touted her record and decried what she characterized as Trump’s weak performance during the pandemic.

“Let’s not forget that this pandemic did not have to be this bad,” Wexton said, while arguing for a second federal economic stimulus package that has sputtered in Congress after Trump halted negotiations earlier this month. “The president has failed in his leadership from day one.”

Andrews mostly agreed with Wexton on the question of additional federal aid for small businesses and unemployed residents and a host of other issues.

Both candidates supported more federal spending on infrastructure improvements and helping the struggling U.S. airline industry, a chief concern in an area that is home to Dulles International Airport.

They also lamented the lack of broadband access, particularly in rural areas, during a pandemic that has forced many residents and students to work and study from home.

“Parents shouldn’t have to drive 30 minutes to a McDonald’s so they can work,” Andrews said, referring to the reliance by some struggling residents on free WiFi offered by fast food restaurants. “But that’s where we are today.”

The two clashed over the Affordable Care Act, immigration reform, and whether workers should be allowed to collectively bargain for higher wages through labor unions.

Wexton attacked a Trump administration effort to convince the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the federal health care law.

“We need to strengthen and protect the ACA, not tear it down,” Wexton said, arguing that, among other things, striking down the law would allow insurance companies to again impose lifetime spending limits for medical care.

Andrews argued that the law forces patients to switch primary care doctors if they don’t accept their health insurance and puts an undue burden on small businesses who must purchase federal health insurance.

On immigration, Wexton said she wants to expand the federal seasonal agricultural worker visa program and the high-tech H1-B visa program. Andrews, who has pushed for tougher immigration enforcement, argued that the immigration system should be simplified.

“We need to make sure we are welcoming as a country, but part of it is making sure our system works for us,” Andrews said.

On labor protections, Wexton said she supports making it easier for workers to organize and criticized the Trump administration for not enforcing federally mandated workplace protections during the pandemic. Andrews said she supports “right to work” legislation that makes it harder to organize, which she argued hurts small businesses.

Given the expected high Democratic turnout next month, Wexton is a heavy favorite, political analysts say.