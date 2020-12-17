“We have a lot of work to do to provide robust support for a strong recovery, invest in chronically underfunded agencies and programs, and fix our country’s broken infrastructure,” she said in a statement. “I will work tirelessly on behalf of my constituents, including tens of thousands of federal workers and contractors, and be a strong voice for the priorities of the Commonwealth.”
The current Congressional session was the first in more than 100 years that a Virginia representative did not serve on the committee. Former Virginia congressman Scott Taylor (R) served on the committee for one term before he was booted from office in 2018.
In Maryland, Rep. David Trone (D), entering his second term, will join Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D) on the committee. The Democratic Steering Committee made the nominations Thursday; the full Democratic Caucus will need to approve them.