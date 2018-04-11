HAYMARKET, VA - APRIL 10: Dan Helmer, one of six Democrats running for the nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th Congressional District, participates in a candidates forum at Battlefield High School on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 in Haymarket. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

The six-way primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) took a sharp negative turn Tuesday night when Dan Helmer criticized state Sen. Jennifer Wexton (Loudoun) over her voting record on guns.

During a public forum in Haymarket, Helmer highlighted Wexton’s support for a 2016 legislative deal that expanded the rights of concealed-carry handgun permit owners in Virginia and around the country, over the objections of gun control advocates.

The bill was part of a compromise forged by former governor Terry McAuliffe (D), GOP lawmakers and the National Rifle Association that also forced domestic abusers to relinquish their firearms and allowed voluntary background checks at gun shows.

“It’s time to elect politicians who will fight for gun safety not only in the bright spotlight of tragedy but also in the dark corridors of power, where it matters,” said Helmer, an Army veteran.

In response, Wexton called the gun legislation historic and said it was easy for people like Helmer, who has never held public office, “to sit in judgment when you’re sitting on the sidelines and not having to actually be down in the trenches.”

Wexton, the only candidate in the Democratic primary who holds public office, has the greatest name recognition and has been endorsed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) as well as Reps. Gerry Connolly (D) and Donald McEachin (D).

Curbing gun violence has become a central issue in the race to unseat Comstock after after 17 people were killed in a Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., an event that sparked a national student-led movement and increased pressure on Congress to restrict access to firearms.

In Virginia’s 10th District, Democratic hopefuls all support gun control measures such as universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But on Tuesday, Helmer went after Wexton for not doing enough on the issue.

Helmer, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he was devastated by the 2004 death of friend and fellow soldier in Iraq.

“But I also understood that we had signed up for this,” he said. “But the kids in Parkland and Virginia Tech, right here at Battlefield High School, they didn’t sign up for a war zone in their classrooms.”

In addition to Wexton and Helmer, the field includes Alison Friedman, an anti-human trafficking activist who worked for the State Department and raised the most money as of Dec. 31; Lindsey Davis Stover, who worked on veterans policy as senior advisor in the Obama administration; former federal prosecutor Paul Pelletier and scientist Julia Biggins.

“One of my priorities were I to get to Congress would be to earn an F from the NRA,” Friedman said during the forum.

Comstock has an A rating from the National Rifle Association, which is headquartered in Fairfax and has supported her campaigns.

The sprawling 10th congressional district includes all of Loudoun County and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, as well as all of Frederick and Clarke counties to the west.

It is one of the most competitive districts in the country and the focus of both national parties. President Trump is unpopular with the suburban women who make up a significant voting bloc in the district. Clinton carried the district by 10 points, but Comstock outperformed Trump by about 15 points and won re-election easily in 2016. Still, a predicted blue wave that has prompted a record number of retirements among congressional Republicans has also complicated Comstock’s path to a third term.

After the forum, Stover called Wexton’s vote on concealed carry reciprocity “reckless and a use of bad judgment.”

Biggins proposed an Australia-style gun buyback program and wants to make sure the Centers for Disease Control to research gun violence.

In defending her 2016 vote on the guns deal, Wexton said 60 people were charged with felonies in the first six months after the law domestic violence gun ban took effect.

“I trust the data and victims of domestic violence are the most vulnerable and those are the people who we need to protect,” she said.

The answer was “somewhat satisfying” for Dave Larsen, a 71-year-old retired scientist, whose favorite candidates are Helmer and Stover.

“I was disappointed that he felt he needed to do that,” he said of Helmer. “I think Jennifer responded very well... We have to recognize that legislators are going to have to know how to compromise.”

His wife, Linda Larsen, a 69-year-old retired public school teacher, said she wants Democrats to show a united front.

“I wish that he didn’t do that,” she said. “I don’t want to be like the Republicans. Donald Trump put down every single candidate who was on the stage with him and I would like us to be in a position where we don’t do that.”

