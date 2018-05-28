Clockwise from top left, the Democratic candidates in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District: Lindsey Davis Stover, Paul Pelletier, Jennifer T. Wexton, Julia Biggins, Dan Helmer and Alison Friedman. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

With the Virginia primaries two weeks away, two Democrats seeking the nomination to challenge Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) will start airing ads.

State Sen. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-Loudoun), the most well-known candidate in the Democratic field, narrates an ad in which she rides in a truck, featuring a “Change is coming” banner, from the 10th District to the White House.

“Running for Congress so close to Washington makes it easier to show them what I’ve fought for as a Virginia state senator,” says Wexton, adding at the end: “I’ll show Donald Trump how progressive we are in Virginia.”

The ad, which touts her support for limiting gun sales and expanding Medicaid, will air Tuesday through the primary on June 12.

VoteVets, a group that works to elect more veterans to Congress, has endorsed Army veteran Dan Helmer and will air an ad on his behalf from Wednesday through June 5.

[Message, turnout and luck: Six Democrats try to make their marks in the race to face Comstock]

“Dan Helmer fights for what’s right, whether it’s serving our country or looking out for our families,” the ad says. He’ll “take on the NRA” and “push to impeach an outlaw president,” it continues.

Anti-human trafficking activist Alison Friedman, the top fundraiser in the Democratic race, went up on TV with her ad a few weeks ago.

In the six-way field, strategist Lindsey Davis Stover has also raised enough money to afford broadcast time in Washington’s expensive media market, which includes the 10th District.

The general election is expected to be among the most closely watched House races in the nation. Comstock is seeking a third term in a district President Trump lost by 10 points.

The district, which includes all of Loudoun, Clarke and Frederick counties and parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties, has been in GOP hands for nearly four decades.