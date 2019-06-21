Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-VA, questions Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during testimony before the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "The Annual Testimony of the Secretary of the Treasury on the State of the International Financial System" in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert (Mary F. Calvert/Reuters)

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) on Friday will introduce a bill that would allow law enforcement officers to block people who they determine are a danger to themselves or others from buying gun silencers and machine guns.

The freshman from northern Virginia filed the legislation in response to the May 31 shooting in Virginia Beach that killed 12 people. The shooter’s use of a silencer brought national attention to the devices.

“As we saw in Virginia Beach, silencers in the wrong hands pose a serious safety risk to the public,” Wexton said in a statement. “No one knows their local communities better than law enforcement. And no one is better suited to determine if an individual should have access to a dangerous accessory, like a silencer, than the men and women who protect us every day.”

Wexton’s bill applies to types of weapons regulated under the National Firearms Act, including silencers, machine guns, sawed off shotguns and other high-powered weapons.

Currently, someone who wants to buy a silencer or other NFA-regulated weapon must pass an extensive background check — including fingerprints, photographs and the firearm serial number — and pay a $200 tax.

The applicant must also notify the top law enforcement officer, usually a police chief or sheriff, where they live, according toWexton’s office.

Under Wexton’s bill, the law enforcement official would have a 90-day window to block the sale or transfer of the weapon if they determine the applicant poses a danger to themselves or others, or there’s a reasonable likelihood they plan to use the weapon to commit a crime.

If law enforcement does not act within 90 days, and the applicant passes the background check, the sale or transfer goes through automatically.

Co-sponsors of the bill include Reps. Gerry Connolly and Don Beyer (both Va.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s nonvoting representative — all Democrats.

“My constituents sent me to Congress to try to end the gun violence epidemic,” Wexton said. “As lawmakers, we have an obligation to do everything in our power to save lives and make our communities safer. We must put politics aside and work together to pass common sense protections that keep our constituents safe. This is practical legislation that both Republicans and Democrats can support.”

In 1934, Congress passed the National Firearms Act, which put restrictions and special taxes on machine guns, in hopes of curtailing gang violence.

Law enforcement had to sign off on the purchases or transfers until 2016.

At that time, the Obama administration closed a loophole that allowed people to avoid background checks by purchasing NFA-regulated weapons as part of a trust.

Anticipating an increase in the number of checks and potential burden on law enforcement to approve or deny each request, the law enforcement sign-off was removed.

Days after the Virginia Beach shooting, the Supreme Court rejected a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers. Seven states urged the court to affirm that the Second Amendment protected “silencers and other firearms accessories.”

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has called a July 9 special session of the General Assembly to address gun laws after the Virginia Beach shooting.

Survivors of the shooting later said the gunfire sounded like a nail gun because the shooter’s weapon was equipped with a silencer.

Democrats at the state and federal level have called for increased regulation to ban silencers and high-capacity magazines, such as those used in the Virginia Beach incident.

Republicans who control the General Assembly have repeatedly stifled efforts to consider any form of gun control.

