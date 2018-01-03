A three-judge panel in Virginia certified the 94th District in Newport News as tied Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017. Lawyers for Democrat Shelly Simonds say the voter’s intent was unclear so the ballot should remain uncounted. Lawyers for Republican Del. David Yancey say the slash in Simonds's bubble clearly meant that the voter was picking Yancey. The judges ruled in Yancey's favor. (AP)

A recount court on Wednesday denied a request to reconsider its decision to tally a disputed ballot for Republican David Yancey, putting a pivotal House race into a tie between Yancey and Democrat Shelly Simonds.

The decision — which Simonds cannot appeal — paves the way for the state Board of Elections to break the tie on Thursday by randomly selecting either Simonds or Yancey.

Virginia politicos will be watching closely for the outcome of the race, which could break the GOP’s hold on the House of Delegates.

But even if Simonds wins the drawing over Yancey — an outcome that would split the 100-member House of Delegates right down the middle — odds are the GOP will retain control of the chamber on Day 1 of the 2018 General Assembly session, when crucial votes for speaker and rules take place.

That’s because the candidate who loses the drawing can request another recount, a process not likely to be completed before the legislature convenes on Jan. 10. And based on history, neither candidate would likely be seated if there is a pending recount, giving the GOP a 50-49 majority in the House when delegates pick a speaker for the next two years.

Once chosen, the speaker, who makes all committee appointments, may only be ousted by a two-thirds vote. So even after picking up at least 15 seats in a wave election widely seen as a rebuke to President Trump, House Democrats will likely still have to deal withRepublican Del. Kirk Cox (Colonial Heights) as House speaker.

After the recount court ruled against her Wednesday, Simonds made a pitch to Yancey that seemed designed to avert that outcome: She offered to accept the results of the random drawing as final, even if she loses — but only if Yancey pledges the same by 9 a.m. Thursday.

“This proposal ... will ensure that our friends and neighbors have a voice in the House of Delegates on Jan. 10,” she wrote in a letter to Yancey. It would also ensure that Simonds would be seated — and the House evenly split — if she wins the drawing.

Yancey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If he does not agree, Democrats will likely be at the mercy of Republicans on opening day regardless of who prevails on Thursday.

In addition to picking a speaker, the House will pass rules governing committees on Jan. 10, which are key to determining whether bills make it to the House floor. The rules, for instance, dictate whether committee membership reflects the partisan makeup of the chamber. If the GOP is in the majority on the first day, it could permit committees to be stacked with Republicans rather reflect the chamber’s near-parity.

One bright spot for Democrats: The rules, while adopted for a two-year period, can be amended later by a simple majority vote. But the amendments would have to make it out of the House Rules Committee, which is traditionally chaired by the speaker.

House Democrats have begun to push for Simonds to be seated immediately if she wins, even if Yancey seeks a recount. But Republicans and some independent observers say there is no precedent for doing so.

“We would be shocked if the Republicans twice refused to seat the rightful winner of this election,” texted Katie Baker, communications director for the House Democratic Caucus. “If Delegate-elect Simonds were to win the toss, there is no reason to deny her from serving the people of her district.”

This situation has come up before in the Virginia House.

In 2009, Alexandria lawyer Charniele Herring narrowly won a House seat in a special election but was not sworn in until a recount confirmed her victory nearly two weeks later. By then, the Democrat had missed about a quarter of the legislative session.

In 1998, Democrats reelected Speaker Thomas W. Moss Jr. on the opening day of session — without input from three newly elected GOP delegates whose victories had not yet been certified by state elections officials. The new delegates gave the GOP 49 seats plus one Republican-friendly independent, cracking the Democrats’ 100-year hold on the chamber.

“Unfortunately there’s not a good precedent for the Democrats,” said Mark J. Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government of George Mason University. “You do that, you lose the right to complain.”

Rozell said there is a simple reason legislators cannot be seated before their victories are confirmed: “You don’t want the loser to be voting on legislation.” But he also said the situation poses political risk for Republicans if Democrats can convince the public that the GOP is engaging in a power grab.

Voters “will only know the Democrats won a huge wave election and the Republicans are desperately trying to save their slim majority” he said. “Whether fair or not — I would say not — that would be the overriding sentiment of most voters.”

Lawyers for Simonds convinced the state Board of Elections to call off a drawing scheduled for Dec. 27 as they asked the recount court to reconsider its decision. Prior to Wednesday, the court had not signaled its intentions. The board announced last week that it would proceed with the drawing Thursday if the court did not intervene by then.

“Bizarre strategy by Ds almost guarantees GOP control,” Del. Greg Habeeb (R-Salem) posted on Twitter.

Bob Holsworth, a longtime observer of Virginia politics, said “time was of the essence for the Democrats.”

“Why they went through this exercise of asking the same judges who had accepted the ballot to change their minds three days later is almost incomprehensible,” he said. “They put themselves into a position where they’re appealing to the compassion of the Republicans.”

On Election Day, Yancey appeared to beat Simonds by 10 votes in the 94th legislative district. A Dec. 19 recount left Simonds ahead by a single vote, prompting Yancey to concede.

The next day, the recount court decided that a ballot declared ineligible during the recount should count for Yancey, tying the race at 11,608 votes apiece. The voter, whose identity is unknown, filled in bubbles on the paper ballot for Simonds and Yancey but also made a slanted mark across the Simonds bubble. The court ruled the extra mark was an effort to strike out the vote for Simonds.

Republicans agreed. Democrats say that the voter’s intent is unclear and that the ballot must be tossed as an “overvote,” meaning two competing candidates were chosen.

In another disputed race, Republican Bob Thomas defeated Democrat Joshua Cole by a margin of 73 votes for the seat being vacated by retiring Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford). Democrats have asked a federal judge to order a new election because a registrar’s apparent mistake caused 147 voters to cast ballots in the wrong race.

Thomas, whose win has been certified by the state elections board, is expected to be seated on Jan. 10 — barring action in the federal lawsuit. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Friday in Alexandria.