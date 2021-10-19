Despite McAuliffe’s effort to tie Youngkin to Trump — especially on opposition to vaccine and mask mandates and on the former president’s false allegations of election fraud — an analysis by Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics last week concluded that “Youngkin has done at least a passable job of straddling the various wings of the Republican Party, giving clear nods to the Trumpier wing by talking about so-called ‘election integrity’ while emphasizing less hot-button issues in his advertising, like repealing a state grocery tax.”