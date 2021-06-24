“I think it’s really important that we have debates all over the commonwealth of Virginia so that everybody understands what we stand for,” McAuliffe said in an interview Thursday, after his campaign released an online video accusing Youngkin of trying to duck out of most debates. “I’m going to do these debates. I’m going to be on that stage whether he’s there or not because I think Virginians have a right to know where their governor stands on these big issues.”