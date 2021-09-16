Cash on hand includes money carried over from previous campaign finance reporting periods.
Democrat McAuliffe reports raising twice as much money as GOP rival Youngkin during June in Virginia’s governor’s race
Youngkin, a former private equity executive with no political experience, spent heavily on TV advertising and other media over the summer as he introduced himself to voters, according to campaign finance reports filed with the State Department of Elections.
More than half of Youngkin’s fundraising haul for the two-month period came from two sources: almost $4 million in contributions from the political action arm of the Republican Governors Association and loans from his own pocket of $4.5 million.
The largest single donor to McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 and is seeking a comeback, was the Democratic Governors Association, which chipped in $2.5 million. He reported no loans to his own campaign.
The totals reported by both campaigns are new heights for political fundraising in Virginia. Four years ago, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) raised $7.4 million for the same reporting period, according to VPAP.
Independent candidate Princess Blanding reported raising $1,258 for the period and has almost $6,000 in cash on hand.
Early voting begins Friday in Virginia, and McAuliffe and Youngkin are set to square off Thursday at 7 p.m. in the first of only two debates scheduled ahead of the Nov. 2 Election Day.
The offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general are also on the ballot, along with all 100 seats in the House of Delegates. Democrats are defending a 55-45 majority in the House.
The other statewide races also reported big fundraising totals.
In the lieutenant governor race, Democrat Hala Ayala raised just over $800,000 for July and August and has a little more than $888,000 in cash on hand. Republican Winsome Sears raised a little more than $630,000 and finished the period with almost $326,000 in cash.
Incumbent state attorney general Mark R. Herring (D) reported raising more than $1.4 million over the summer and entered September with just over $1.3 million in cash. Republican challenger Jason Miyares raised $707,000 and has a little over $1 million on hand.