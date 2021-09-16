House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax) and Democratic Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-Alexandria) entered September with a combined total of $1.9 million. Portions of those funds would likely go to supporting other Democrats, with the aim of keeping the party’s majority in the House, given that Filler-Corn’s Republican opponent John Wolfe ended August with $167 in available cash and Charniele Herring has no Republican opponent.