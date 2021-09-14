Even holding a debate has been a contentious issue for these two candidates. McAuliffe accepted invitations to five debates, while Youngkin had said he would agree to up to three. The Republican broke a 36-year tradition by refusing to participate in what’s usually the state’s premier gubernatorial showdown, the Virginia Bar Association debate, which had been set for July. Youngkin objected that moderator Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour had once donated $250 to the Clinton Foundation’s Haitian earthquake relief fund.