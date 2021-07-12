At the time, PBS ombudsman Michael Getler called Woodruff’s donation “a mistake,” but Woodruff publicly pushed back: “I will not be put in a position of defending the Clinton Foundation,” she wrote then. “But in early January 2010, less than one year into President Obama’s first term, while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State, the tragedy hit and we were told by relief experts that the quickest way to get a contribution to the victims, was through the William J. Clinton Foundation. It had a long-standing involvement in Haiti before the quake. To repeat, my gift was made out to the Haiti Relief Fund, not the general Clinton Foundation.”