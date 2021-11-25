After spending the past two years railing against the raft of gun-control laws passed under Democrats, the gun-rights group has a relatively modest agenda for the coming session — repeal of perhaps two laws, but more likely one, and the removal of a gun-control lobbyist, Lori Haas, from a state board six months before her term expires. (On the latter of these, it is not clear that Youngkin has the power to remove her — or any interest in doing so.)