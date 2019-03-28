VIRGINIA

Over 1,700 untested rape kits processed

More than 1,700 untested rape kits in Virginia have been processed, the state’s attorney general said Thursday, adding more than 500 DNA profiles to a national criminal database.

In 2015, Virginia received a $1.4 million grant from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to process a backlog of more than 2,000 rape kits. That began what would become a $3.4 million project initiated by Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D) to reduce the backlog and resolve additional investigations.

On Thursday, Herring said in a statement that 1,770 kits collected before 2014 were processed. Some had lain untested for decades. As a result of the tests, 568 DNA profiles were added to CODIS, a DNA database supported by the FBI, the statement said.

The tests also helped criminal investigations, according to the statement, with 239 “hits” sent to authorities, including 144 hits that confirmed the identities of previously known suspects. At least 58 cases were reopened or are under review as a result of the effort, the statement said.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

Woman dies after crash in Clarksburg

A woman died Thursday after a fatal car crash in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Around 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 11700 block of Hawkes Road in Clarksburg to investigate a report of a crash, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

They found that a 2013 Honda Accord traveling east and a 2003 Chevrolet Express 2500 van westbound on Hawkes Road collided, the statement said.

The driver of the Accord, identified as Nancy Soraya Moreno, 45, of Damascus, was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries, according to the statement. The driver of the van and a passenger suffered minor injuries, according to police.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

D.C., Md., Dulles see record precipitation

Last year was the wettest on record across the Washington region. All three of the official climate stations — for the District, Baltimore and Dulles — reached a high, as did many other spots.

Catonsville, a Baltimore suburb, stood out, recording 84.56 inches of precipitation in the calendar year.

— Ian Livingston

