PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Harassment charges against an activist who wanted a Virginia prosecutor recalled have been dropped.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales and her husband, Luis Morales, took out charges against Barry Randall last year. Randall has criticized Stephanie Morales’ handling of several high-profile cases. He obtained a protective order against Luis Morales after he said the prosecutor’s husband threatened him at a political action group meeting.

Randall then posted a picture of the order online, without redacting the Morales home’s address. Each Morales took out charges, citing harassment.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that a special prosecutor on Thursday dropped all charges, saying the couple no longer wished to pursue the case. Randall’s attorney wanted a not guilty verdict, to prevent the couple from pursuing the charges again, but the judge disagreed.

