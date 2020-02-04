He admitted running a website called “Cardplanet” that sold more than 150,000 stolen credit-card numbers.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia issued a public advisory seeking to find potential victims of the fraud scheme. Those who believe they may have been victimized can check a Justice Department website for information about submitting a victim impact statement.
Israel extradited Burkov to the U.S. in November over Russia’s objections.
