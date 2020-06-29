NORFOLK, Va. — Protestors are demanding a Virginia city’s police department release use-of-force reports from the past decade.

Demonstrators in Norfolk are planning a sit-in set for Monday night at City Hall to protest the police department’s refusal to release the records, news outlets said.

The protest comes after reports by The Virginian-Pilot that the city and the Norfolk Police Department have denied information requests about the reports. Under Virginia law, Norfolk police can choose whether to make the records public, WAVY-TV reported.

Tyler Woodard, a protest organizer, told the newspaper that demonstrators are calling for greater transparency from the department.

“We don’t particularly see a reason why you can’t tell people why force is being used, to what degree, how often and by who,” Woodard said.

Nearly 50 people were planning to attend the demonstration scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Woodard said organizers emailed police but did not receive a response.

