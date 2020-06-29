Tyler Woodard, a protest organizer, told the newspaper that demonstrators are calling for greater transparency from the department.
“We don’t particularly see a reason why you can’t tell people why force is being used, to what degree, how often and by who,” Woodard said.
Nearly 50 people were planning to attend the demonstration scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Woodard said organizers emailed police but did not receive a response.
