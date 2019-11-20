Mental health subcommittee chairman Sen. Creigh Deeds disagrees with the proposal. He’s been fighting since his son died in 2013 to increase efforts to help people struggling with mental illness before they need a hospital.
The state legislature has promised more funding for community mental health services. Data from the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration say Virginians get less community care than most Americans.
