Those include plans to deploy “smart meters” at all customer locations. Smart meters are wireless digital devices that relay electricity consumption information directly to utilities. Dominion is proposing that customers who opt out pay a one-time fee of $85 and an ongoing $29 monthly fee.

Utilities say smart meters help improve service reliability and support the use of renewable energy sources. But some utility customers in other states have raised privacy and health concerns related to smart meters.

