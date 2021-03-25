The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release that the California variants are associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19, but there is no evidence at this time that infections with the variants cause more severe disease.
In total, state health officials have reported 176 cases of coronavirus variants in Virginia.
The DPH said it is likely that additional cases with “variants of concern” will be identified. Health officials urged people to continue to comply with mitigation measures, including wearing face masks correctly, staying at least six feet away from others, avoiding crowds, washing hands often and getting vaccinated for COVID-19 when they become eligible.
