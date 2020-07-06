The region recorded five new fatalities Monday, with no daily deaths reported in Virginia for the first time since March 28.

Mondays typically have some of the lowest daily numbers following the weekend, with this Monday also coming after a holiday.

The District on Monday reported 33 new cases and two deaths. In Maryland, 272 new cases and three fatalities reported. Virginia had 354 new cases.

Several key measures of the virus have been improving in the Washington region, experts say, although the daily average caseload has plateaued after weeks of decline. Officials have cautioned that the gradual lifting of restrictions could increase the rate of transmission as more people interact in public places.

Officials also cautioned that the region could have an increase in cases after celebrations tied to the Fourth of July holiday.

The number of new cases on a seven-day average has generally hovered below 1,000 since mid-June.

The District on Monday also announced it had lost some ground as it measures community spread of the virus after identifying a spike in mid-June.

D.C. officials want to see 14 days of declining community spread before lifting more restrictions. City health officials count new cases by the date patients first reported experiencing symptoms — which usually lags behind positive test results.

As of Sunday, the District had measured eight days of declining spread, starting June 12 with about 40 new cases. But the District reset that clock to five days on Monday after identifying another roughly 40 patients who developed symptoms about a week later.

Officials are counting the new peak as the start of a two-week decline period. The changes mean the District couldn’t move to the third phase of recovery until the middle of next week at the earliest.

Northern Virginia has moved to its third phase of recovery, raising concerns about whether District residents patronizing reopened businesses in the state could spread the virus in the city. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said she was relieved that bar areas had not reopened as part of Virginia’s recovery.