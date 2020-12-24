In Maryland, after judges ruled on Wednesday that elected leaders can legally shut down indoor dining as coronavirus cases soar, restaurateurs were disappointed and concerned about the future of their businesses.

“This decision directly impacts thousands of employees who have lost their jobs and accelerates the number of restaurants who will close permanently,” said Marshall Weston, chief executive of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, which brought lawsuits that were struck down in Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City.

But the officials who ordered the dining bans said they were relieved that they would stay in place.

In Montgomery, where the court hearing lasted more than 12 hours, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) commended Judge James A. Bonifant’s verdict. “The steps we have taken throughout the pandemic were done out of a grave concern for public health, and today’s ruling supported that notion,” he said in a statement.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) described the restriction as a tough but necessary measure.

“While closing indoor dining gives me no pleasure, as County Executive I have had to take difficult actions to mitigate the spread of covid-19 and save lives …,” she said in a statement. “I will continue to take all steps possible to support our restaurant community, while preserving the health and wellbeing of Prince Georgians.”

The daily rate of new cases has been significantly higher in the District, Maryland and Virginia in recent weeks than at any other time in the pandemic — although numbers have declined slightly in D.C. and Maryland this week.

Virginia over the past seven days has averaged 47 new daily cases reported per 100,000 residents, an increase of 11 percent from the week before. In the District, the new case rate decreased seven percent over the past week, to 33 per 100,000; in Maryland it was 40 per 100,000, down 8 percent from the week before.

The District reported 210 new cases and five deaths on Thursday; Maryland reported 2,866 cases and 59 deaths; and Virginia reported 31 deaths.

Amid the grim numbers, the D.C. health department has published new survey data that hinted at promising news: Black and Hispanic residents’ reluctance to get the coronavirus vaccine seems to have decreased, according to a survey of city residents.

During the first week of the survey, from Nov. 9-16, 45 percent of Black residents and 15 percent of Hispanic residents said they would not get vaccinated, vaccine program leader Ankoor Shah said at a scientific advisory meeting this week.

Two weeks later, those numbers decreased to 38 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

Vaccine hesitancy among communities of color has been a particular concern for health officials, who argue that those groups, which have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, could stand to gain the most from getting vaccinated.

Shah said he believes positive news about the efficacy and safety of the available vaccines has resonated with these communities as it was reported during the month.

The city surveyed nearly 6,500 people, though the results may have been skewed by differences in who can easily access an online survey. Most people who told surveyors that they are hesitant said they worried about side effects and safety, and about the speed with which the vaccines were created.