RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s state-owned lottery program had its best year on record with profits topping $600 million for the first time.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced Wednesday that the state lottery had a record $2.14 billion in sales in fiscal 2018.

Officials said lottery players took home $1.3 billion in prizes and 48 tickets won prizes of $1 million or more.

Lottery profits are used to bolster education spending. Virginia’s state lottery started in 1988.

