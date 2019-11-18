Democrats won a majority in legislative elections earlier this month.
Voter antipathy toward President Donald Trump has helped fuel massive losses for House Republicans, who had a near super-majority when the president was first elected.
Current GOP House Speaker Kirk Cox told fellow Republicans after this year’s loss that he would not seek a leadership position in the caucus.
