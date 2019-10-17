The Progress-Index has reported residents have long complained about the odor and unsightliness of the landfill.

The department said in a press release that it determined CFS exceeded the permitted waste pile height, failed to adequately cover exposed waste and failed to correct the violations in a timely manner, among other issues.

The department says CFS has the right to appeal. An after-hours call to the facility wasn’t answered Wednesday.

