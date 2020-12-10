Briggs was accused of acquiring classified information while he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska from 2018 to early 2019.
Navy officials said he later passed that information on to a Russian national knowing it would be harmful to the United States.
Briggs was also accused of lying about his connections to the Russian national and an Italian citizen. Officials said he also lied about a trip he made to Serbia.
Description of the classified information and details on Briggs’ connection to either person weren’t immediately released.
Briggs worked in information and technology at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.