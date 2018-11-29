RICHMOND, Va. — A new report shows that Virginia’s air quality is improving.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said Wednesday that ground-level ozone, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide levels have dropped significantly compared to past years.

The state had only six “Code Orange” days of excessive ozone in 2018 and four in 2017. In 1998, the state reported more than 100 such days.

Ground-level ozone, the main ingredient in smog, can cause serious breathing problems for some people.

