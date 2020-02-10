The district will install 14 cameras on each of its 583 buses, and all are set to be in place by March 5. The cameras attach to the stop arm that is deployed while kids are coming on and off the bus. Interior and rear cameras will also be installed to monitor student safety, the district said.
The Chesapeake City Council voted to install the cameras at a meeting in September, WAVY-TV reported at the time.
