Chief David Underwood’s letter released on Friday said he determined there’s nothing unlawful about “someone taking multiple copies of a free newspaper.” The letter mentioned no removal motive.

Radford President Brian Hemphill and other administrators had been displeased with the paper’s photo accompanying a story about the criminal justice department chairman’s death.

Tartan editor Dylan Lepore said the paper is looking whether a civil rights complaint can be filed or more information on the removal obtained.

