The school system said academic success is the highest it’s been in decades under Smith’s leadership, according to a news release. For the first time, all of the division’s 29 schools are accredited without conditions. The on-time graduation rate has increased from 88% for the class of 2015 to 92.73% for the class of 2019. During the same period, the dropout rate fell from 5.1% to 1.26%.