NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All students in one Virginia public school system will receive free breakfast and lunch under a federal program.

News outlets report Newport News Public Schools received approval from the state’s Education Department to use a federal program that reimburses meals at schools with a certain proportion of low-income students.

District child nutrition official Cathy Alexander announced the news Tuesday. The Virginian-Pilot reports it’s the largest public system in the state to give all meals to students for free.

Federal funding eligibility depends on the percentage of students who participate in public benefit programs that already make them eligible for free meals. If at least 40% of students fall into that category, the schools are eligible for funding.

The newspaper says about 47% of students in the district met the criteria.

