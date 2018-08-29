ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia school district will spend more than $13,000 to keep high school students off their phones during math class.

The Roanoke Times reports that the Roanoke School Board unanimously greenlit a pilot program for all math classes at William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools on Tuesday. The district will order at least 700 lockable pouches from San Francisco-based company Yondr.

Deputy Superintendent Dan Lyons says the pouches cost around $19 a pop to rent for the school year.

Students will be required to place their cellphones in the pouches, which lock magnetically and remain inaccessible until the teacher unlocks it with a separate device.

Lyons asserts the pouches are becoming popular nationwide. He says the pouches are expected to arrive in mid-September.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.