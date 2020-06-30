The settlement covered violations through Sept. 18, 2019. But the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality says that more violations occurred since then and stretched into March.
Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox told the newspaper that the fine “has not yet been decided or paid due to ongoing discussions” about the alleged violations.
In the meantime, construction on the 303-mile pipeline is suspended. Mountain Valley is seeking to regain key permits that were vacated or suspended following court challenges by environmental groups.
The company has said that the pipeline would be completed by early next year.
