Supporters said the law is being used judiciously by law enforcement in jurisdictions across the state and across the political spectrum.
March’s measure was passed by on a vote of 9-6.
The panel also defeated a measure that would have prevented localities from establishing ordinances prohibiting the possession or carrying of firearms. Legislation allowing localities to do so was signed into law in 2020 by then-Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.
Local governments have employed the law to prohibit guns in certain buildings or during certain events. Opponents have argued the law has created confusion due to a patchwork approach to gun control that’s difficult for law-abiding gun owners to follow.