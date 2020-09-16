The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that only Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, voted against the motion to kill the bill.
The bill would have applied to businesses with more than 25 employees, but not to state employees unless federal emergency funding were available to pay for it.
Business groups praised the decision to kill the bill.
“Small businesses are already facing pandemic-related financial burdens and restrictions on their operations, so the last thing they needed is another government mandate that would add costs and reduce their flexibility,” said Nicole Riley, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, representing 6,000 small businesses across Virginia.
