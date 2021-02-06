Both men were in their 20s and had a history of mental health issues. Neither man was subjected to a background check before he was allowed to rent a gun and turn the weapon on himself.
Currently, neither federal nor state law requires background checks for gun rentals at shooting ranges.
“The thing about these two young men in Hanover County is that neither one could purchase a firearm cause they had problems in the past,” Deeds continued. “A background check would have shown that.”
WRIC-TV reported that the Senate voted 21-18 to send the bill back to committee.
