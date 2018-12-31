CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An apartment complex for seniors has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit following the deaths of three people in a fire last year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the aunt of 30-year-old Lydia Somerville sued Chesapeake Crossing Senior Community Apartments in December.

The lawsuit alleges the complex and owner Boyd Corporation “negligently failed” to maintain and repair the complex, rendering it unsafe. Fire officials say a lightning strike sparked the fire.

Somerville lived at the complex with her mother, 64-year-old Saundra Somerville, who also died.

Somerville’s family’s attorney, Ellen Porter, says the complex had a “serious responsibility” in caring for the elderly. She says other clients plan to sue, too.

Boyd Homes President David Rudiger declined to comment to the newspaper, citing ongoing litigation.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.