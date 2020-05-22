The body was found in a ditch off Rainey Creek Road near the town of McKenney, according to the release. McKenney is 51 miles (82 kilometers) southwest of Richmond. A person walking in the area discovered the remains between 7 and 8 a.m. that day, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
The sheriff’s office isn’t saying how Scott died, citing the ongoing investigation.
The sheriff’s office said it was the county’s first homicide since 2018.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.