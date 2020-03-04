The 58-year-old supervisor was working inside a tank on the USS George Washington aircraft carrier when he fell to his death in August 2019, company President Jennifer Boykin said in a statement at the time.
An OSHA inspection detail report describes the penalties as pending. The agency noted that the violations may be subject to change. It’s unclear when a final report will be available.
